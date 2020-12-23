California Citrus Mutual (CCM) is encouraging industry participation in their brief labor survey. The data that is collected through the survey will be used in advocacy efforts on the state and national levels. The survey is voluntary and confidential, and individual responses will not be shared. Some of the questions include how the COVID-19 pandemic and the recently approved Cal/OSHA COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard has impacted the decision or ability to hire H-2A employees.

“It’s something that we’ve done I think that last few years, an internal membership survey,” said CCM President and CEO, Casey Creamer. “It’s just something that we try to keep good tabs on for the membership and see what the trends are. There’s an increasing trend towards H-2A just due to the lack of labor.”

Listen to the radio report below.

California Citrus Mutual Encourages Participation in H-2A Survey

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West