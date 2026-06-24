California cherry growers are working through one of the most difficult seasons in recent memory after weather disruptions, quality concerns, and market challenges combined to create what industry veteran Michael Jameson describes as the toughest cherry season of his 38-year career. During Part Two of a recent AgNet News Hour interview, Jameson of Morada Produce provided an inside look at the complex marketing and logistics challenges facing California’s cherry industry.

While spring rain events caused significant crop losses throughout California’s cherry-growing regions, the challenges extended well beyond the orchard. Jameson explained that export markets became especially difficult this season because damaged fruit lacked the shelf life necessary to withstand long shipping times and strict import requirements. Several international destinations require fumigation treatments or prohibit certain post-harvest fungicides, further reducing fruit quality and marketability.

Typically, Morada Produce ships approximately 20 percent of its cherry crop into export markets, including Canada. This year, however, export volumes were significantly reduced as growers and shippers focused on markets where fruit could remain in a controlled cold chain from packinghouse to retailer.

Jameson noted that 2026 was also one of the earliest cherry seasons California has ever experienced. Packing operations began in early April, roughly two to three weeks ahead of normal timing. While an early season initially appeared beneficial, it ultimately created additional marketing challenges because major retailers and promotional programs were not prepared for California cherries to arrive so soon.

Retail advertising plays a critical role in moving cherry volume. According to Jameson, large grocery chains typically plan promotions several weeks in advance. Because the crop arrived earlier than expected, many retailers were unable to adjust advertising schedules quickly enough to support the volume of fruit entering the marketplace. As inventories increased, pricing pressure followed.

The situation was further complicated by uncertainty surrounding crop insurance decisions. Growers affected by weather damage often evaluate whether harvested fruit will generate a better return through fresh-market sales or crop insurance claims. That uncertainty makes it difficult for packers and marketers to accurately forecast available supplies and commit to large promotional programs.

Despite the difficulties, Jameson emphasized that growers, packers, retailers, and consumers all benefit when quality fruit reaches the marketplace. Maintaining consumer confidence remains a top priority, particularly after two consecutive difficult seasons for many California cherry growers.

For an industry already operating under narrow harvest windows and highly perishable conditions, the combination of weather damage, logistical challenges, and market disruptions created a perfect storm. Still, industry leaders remain hopeful that improved weather and more favorable conditions will help California’s cherry sector rebound in 2027.

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