The AgNet News Hour continued its in-depth coverage of California’s cherry season with Morada Produce’s Mike Jameson, focusing on the business side of the industry, from marketing challenges to rising costs and shifting timelines for the 2026 crop.

Jameson explained that today’s cherry market is more competitive than ever, with growers and packers not only managing production challenges but also navigating a crowded retail landscape.

“There used to be about 100 items in the produce section—now there’s about 500,” Jameson said, highlighting how increased competition is impacting shelf space and pricing decisions.

That competition puts pressure on growers to deliver top-tier fruit while still finding a price point that works for both retailers and producers. According to Jameson, balancing those interests is one of the biggest challenges in the business today.

“It’s a very difficult challenge… trying to find a balance that works for everybody,” he said.

At the same time, production costs continue to climb. Labor remains a major expense, even as technology and automation improve efficiency in packing facilities. Jameson noted that even with advanced optical sorting systems, operations still rely heavily on workers for quality control, food safety, and logistics.

Beyond labor, growers are also dealing with rising costs tied to compliance and regulation. Food safety requirements have expanded significantly over the past two decades, requiring dedicated staff, laboratory testing, and extensive audits to meet both state and retailer standards.

“We have full staffs of food safety… we can’t pack fruit until we get the okay from the lab,” Jameson explained.

Despite the added costs, Jameson emphasized that these efforts are critical to ensuring consumers receive a safe, high-quality product. He also pointed out that California cherries are benefiting from major improvements in growing practices and post-harvest handling.

“Growers are doing a phenomenal job… bigger fruit, firmer fruit, better flavor,” he said.

Another key factor shaping the 2026 season is timing. Due to early heat this spring, the cherry harvest is expected to arrive about 7 to 10 days earlier than normal. That shift creates both opportunity and challenges for the industry.

“We’ll probably start hitting peak volume earlier than usual,” Jameson said, noting that retailers will need to adjust promotional schedules to match the earlier crop.

The earlier timing could also benefit California growers by giving them a cleaner marketing window before competing regions like the Pacific Northwest enter the market.

Looking ahead, Jameson said the industry must continue adapting to rapid changes in technology, communication, and global trade. From AI-driven sorting systems to evolving buyer behavior, the business of cherries is becoming increasingly complex.

Still, he remains optimistic about the season and the long-term outlook.

“It’s exciting… it keeps us pumped up,” Jameson said.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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