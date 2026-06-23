California cherry growers are facing one of the most difficult seasons in recent memory after multiple spring rain events devastated what had initially appeared to be a promising crop. According to longtime industry veteran Michael Jameson of Morada Produce, the 2026 California cherry season may be the worst he has seen in nearly four decades in the business.

Jameson, who has worked in the cherry industry for 38 years, said growers entered the season with optimism. Strong winter chill accumulation, favorable bloom conditions, and excellent fruit set had many expecting an ideal crop of approximately 8.5 to 9 million cartons. That production level is considered optimal for California’s harvesting, packing, and marketing infrastructure while also providing profitable returns to growers.

However, Mother Nature had other plans.

A series of rainstorms struck California cherry-producing regions during critical stages of fruit development. The first major rain event arrived in April, followed by several additional storms that damaged both early- and late-season varieties. According to Jameson, cherries become highly vulnerable once they begin transitioning from green to red. Excess moisture absorbed through the roots and fruit stems can cause cherries to crack when the fruit skin cannot stretch enough to accommodate the additional water.

The result was widespread crop damage across multiple growing regions.

Jameson noted that San Joaquin County alone experienced estimated losses exceeding 63 percent of its cherry crop, with economic losses reaching approximately $174 million. When factoring in damage across all California cherry-producing districts, total losses likely climbed into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Even fruit that survived the storms presented challenges.

Modern optical sorting technology allows packinghouses to identify and remove defective cherries more effectively than in previous decades. While that technology helped salvage portions of the crop, Jameson explained that many cherries still suffered from reduced shelf life due to repeated weather events. Fruit that appeared marketable when packed often deteriorated during transportation to distant markets.

That created significant problems throughout the supply chain.

Shipments arriving at retailers sometimes failed to meet quality standards, forcing receivers to reject loads. Those rejected loads then had to be diverted to wholesale markets, often resulting in substantial financial losses. Jameson said rejected cherry shipments can cost growers and shippers between $100,000 and $150,000 per load. During this season, some operations experienced multiple rejected loads in a single day.

Beyond the financial impact, Jameson expressed concern about the effect on consumers.

When shoppers purchase cherries that lack flavor, firmness, or shelf life, they are less likely to return and buy additional fruit. Maintaining consumer confidence is critical for specialty crops like cherries, where repeat purchases drive seasonal demand.

Despite the challenges, growers remain committed to producing high-quality fruit and navigating difficult conditions. Jameson emphasized that farming is inherently unpredictable, with weather often determining whether a season becomes highly profitable or financially devastating.

For California’s cherry industry, 2026 will likely be remembered as a season that tested the resilience of growers, packers, shippers, and marketers alike.

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