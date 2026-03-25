California Cattle Under Pressure: Katie Roberti Speaks Out

Katie Roberti

The cattle industry never slows down—and neither do the people working to protect it. In a recent interview with “the Ag Meter”, host Nick Papagni sat down with Katie Roberti, Director of Communications for the California Cattlemen’s Association, to discuss everything from ranch life and rising challenges to the future of beef in California.

This is a conversation every rancher, farmer, and consumer should hear.

From Sierra Valley Ranch to Statewide Voice

Roberti’s story starts in Sierra Valley, where she grew up on a multi-generational cattle ranch. Like many in agriculture, her roots run deep—built on hard work, family, and a connection to the land.

Through programs like 4-H, she developed leadership skills early on, eventually finding her path at California Polytechnic State University studying agricultural communications.

Today, she helps tell the story of California ranchers—an industry that manages 38 million acres of land and plays a critical role in the state’s environmental and economic stability.

The Reality of Raising Beef

One of the biggest takeaways from the interview is just how complex and costly cattle production really is.

Unlike other proteins, cattle take over a year and a half to reach market weight. That means ranchers invest significant time, money, and resources long before seeing a return.

And while cattle prices have recently been strong, other parts of the operation—like hay and alfalfa—are under pressure due to rising input costs and lower-than-expected returns.

Predators, Policy, and New Challenges

Perhaps the most urgent issue discussed was the growing predator problem—especially wolves.

For ranchers in regions like Sierra Valley and Siskiyou County, wolves are no longer theoretical—they’re a daily reality. Livestock losses, sleepless nights, and emotional strain have become part of the job.

Roberti emphasized that this is not a temporary challenge. Unlike weather or markets, predator management is ongoing and deeply complex, involving policy, public perception, and federal oversight.

At the same time, other threats like screwworm concerns and border closures are adding pressure to an already strained system.

A Changing Narrative Around Ranching

Despite these challenges, there’s a shift happening.

Ranchers are increasingly being recognized for their role in environmental stewardship. Grazing is now seen as a tool for reducing wildfire fuel loads and maintaining healthy ecosystems—something Roberti says is long overdue.

Still, there’s a disconnect. Many consumers are far removed from agriculture, leading to misunderstandings about how food is produced. That’s why communication—through newsletters, podcasts, and interviews like this one—is so important.

From Ranch to Table—and Backyard Grills

The conversation wasn’t all heavy topics.

Roberti shared her love for beef (ribeye is her go-to) and encouraged consumers to feel confident cooking it at home. Resources from groups like the California Beef Council make it easier than ever to get started.

And of course, no California ranch story is complete without a little baseball—she’s a proud Los Angeles Dodgers fan who enjoys pairing grilling season with America’s pastime.

Why You Need to Hear the Full Interview

This article only scratches the surface.

From wolf policy and wildfire concerns to markets, mentorship, and the future of agriculture, Katie Roberti delivers one of the most honest and insightful conversations about California cattle today. 👉 If you care about where your food comes from—or the future of American agriculture—this is a must-listen interview with The Ag Meter.

California Cattle Under Pressure: Katie Roberti Speaks Out