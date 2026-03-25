The March 25 edition of the AgNet News Hour featured a wide-ranging and insightful conversation with Katie Roberti, Director of Communications for the California Cattlemen’s Association, highlighting the growing challenges facing ranchers across the state.

From increasing predator pressure to ongoing water concerns and major policy decisions, Roberti made it clear that California’s cattle industry is navigating a complex and evolving landscape. One of the most pressing issues discussed was the rapid expansion of wolf populations in Northern California. While wolves have been present for over a decade, recent activity has intensified, creating serious concerns for ranchers dealing with livestock losses and safety risks.

Roberti explained that predators, including wolves and mountain lions, are no longer isolated to remote areas. In some regions, wildlife is moving closer to communities, increasing tensions between conservation efforts and agricultural sustainability. Ranchers are now being forced to adapt quickly while also working with state and federal agencies to find workable solutions.

Water availability is another major concern. With dry conditions and inconsistent weather patterns, ranchers are closely watching rainfall and forage conditions as they prepare for the months ahead. Roberti noted that spring weather will play a critical role in determining how the season unfolds, especially as producers rely on natural grass growth to support their herds.

Beyond environmental challenges, the conversation also turned to policy and leadership. With a new governor set to take office in the coming years, Roberti emphasized the importance of having leadership that understands agriculture’s role in California’s economy. The cattle industry alone plays a significant part in managing millions of acres of land, contributing not only to food production but also to wildfire prevention and environmental stewardship.

Despite the challenges, Roberti highlighted the resilience of ranchers and the importance of staying engaged in policy discussions. Whether it’s advocating for better predator management, improved water infrastructure, or stronger representation in Sacramento, she stressed that collaboration and communication will be key moving forward.

The episode offered a clear look at the realities facing California cattle producers today, and the work being done to ensure the industry remains viable for future generations.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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