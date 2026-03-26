The March 26 edition of the AgNet News Hour continued an in-depth conversation with Katie Roberti, Director of Communications for the California Cattlemen’s Association, diving deeper into the growing challenges facing ranchers across the state.

Building on the previous episode, Roberti expanded on the ongoing impact of wolf predation in Northern California, where ranchers are dealing with increasing livestock losses and limited options for protection. In some cases, attacks have occurred just miles from communities and schools, raising concerns not only for agriculture but also for public safety.

One of the key frustrations highlighted in the discussion is the lack of practical solutions available to California ranchers. Unlike other states where producers have tools such as hazing or controlled removal permits, California cattle producers face strict regulations that limit their ability to protect livestock. As Roberti explained, many of the proposed solutions—like fencing vast grazing lands—are simply unrealistic given the terrain and scale of operations.

Despite these challenges, Roberti noted that awareness is growing. Increased media coverage and public discussion are helping more Californians understand the realities of ranching and the importance of agriculture in managing land, reducing wildfire risk, and supporting rural communities. Grazing, once criticized, is now being recognized as a valuable tool for maintaining healthy landscapes.

The conversation also touched on broader industry conditions. While cattle prices remain strong, providing some optimism for producers, input costs and ongoing environmental challenges continue to create uncertainty. At the same time, issues like invasive pests, border closures affecting cattle movement, and global market pressures are adding complexity to an already demanding business.

Roberti emphasized the importance of education and outreach moving forward. With many Californians disconnected from agriculture, efforts to share rancher stories and explain how food is produced will be critical in shaping future policy decisions and public perception.

The episode also highlighted something often overlooked—California’s role as a major beef producer. While states like Texas and Nebraska are widely known for cattle, California remains a significant contributor, producing high-quality beef and supporting a large network of ranchers, feeders, and processors.

As the industry looks ahead, the message remains consistent: resilience is strong, but long-term success will depend on common-sense policies, better tools for managing predators, and continued support from consumers.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…