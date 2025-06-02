The California State Board of Food and Agriculture is set to host an important meeting that could shape the future of packaging within the state’s agricultural industry. The board will hear from agricultural organizations, policy experts, and business groups about single-use plastic packaging regulations.

📍 Where: California Department of Food and Agriculture, Sacramento

🕙 When: June 2, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

💻 Zoom Access Available

This discussion follows the passage of the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022. The legislation aims to achieve the following by 2032:

♻️ Reduce single-use plastic packaging and food service ware by 25%

♻️ Recycle 65% of single-use plastic packaging

of single-use plastic packaging ♻️ Ensure 100% of single-use packaging is recyclable or compostable

The California Department of Resources, Recycling, and Recovery (CalRecycle) is actively engaged in public outreach and rulemaking and is currently accepting public comments on Senate Bill 54 regulations. The comment deadline is June 3, 2025.

Listen to this report from AgNet West reporter Lorrie Boyer.

California Board to Address Plastic Packaging in Ag Sector