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California’s blueberry season is moving past its peak harvest period, but production totals are expected to come in below early projections after a series of weather challenges affected yields across the state. A recent report highlighted how adverse weather conditions altered what had initially been expected to be a record-breaking crop.

The California blueberry season began with early coastal varieties harvested in February, followed by the state’s primary commercial crop in late March. Production typically continues through June and into early July, making this a critical period for growers and marketers evaluating the year’s performance.

Heading into the season, expectations were high. California harvested approximately 83 million pounds of blueberries last year, and industry projections initially anticipated production could reach 88 million pounds in 2026. However, weather conditions prevented that forecast from becoming reality.

California Blueberry Season Impacted by Weather Challenges

According to the California Blueberry Commission, an unusually warm start to the growing season accelerated bloom development in many production areas. While early growth initially appeared promising, conditions changed dramatically during March.

A combination of cold temperatures, heavy rainfall and hail events created challenges for growers throughout key production regions. The unfavorable weather arrived during critical stages of crop development, reducing yield potential and causing damage in some fields.

As a result, what many industry observers believed could become a record crop has instead turned into a season with lower-than-expected production volumes.

Despite the setbacks, growers have continued harvesting quality fruit while navigating the impacts of the weather-related losses.

California Blueberry Season Benefits from Strong Consumer Demand

Although production has fallen short of expectations, market conditions have remained favorable for California growers.

Consumer demand for blueberries continues to be strong, particularly for domestically grown fruit. Industry leaders note that shoppers increasingly value locally and domestically produced products, creating continued opportunities for California growers even in a lighter production year.

The California-grown brand has also helped support demand, providing momentum for fresh blueberry sales as the season winds down.

While growers may not achieve the record harvest once anticipated, strong consumer interest has helped offset some of the disappointment associated with lower yields.

As the final weeks of harvest continue, the season serves as another reminder of how quickly weather conditions can alter production forecasts and reshape expectations for specialty crop growers.

Hear more about the California blueberry season and the factors that impacted this year’s crop by listening to the report below.