California Avocado Marketing Ramping Up with COVID Impacts Remaining

Pandemic trends are still affecting consumers as peak California avocado marketing ramps up.

California Avocado Commission Jan DeLyser said despite improvements, they are still seeing consumers cooking at home more than normal due to COVID 19. “We are seeing some really nice improvements but it continues,” she said. “We want to be where our target is and we are finding that our consumer is still cooking at home.”

March kicked off the peak time for California avocado marketing. DeLyser said they are doing a cooking-event kickoff and continuing their successful marketing from last year. “As we move into April, we’ll be going out with the continuation of our 2020 campaign which was ‘The best avoCAdos have CA in them‘,” she said. “We’ve got some creative executions that are just really dynamic and we are really looking forward to rolling them out.”

