California Avocado Growers Preparing for Largest Crop Since 2020

California avocado growers are preparing for their largest crop since 2020, with promotable volumes expected in late March and early May, and a comprehensive supply through the summer. This outlook is maintained despite recent high winds. Improved per-acre yields and new plantings over the past decade have contributed to a healthy crop.

Growers are monitoring weather conditions, particularly rain and sunshine, in regions like San Diego, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties. The harvest is slightly ahead of last year, driven by favorable market conditions, with peak availability expected in the spring and summer.

