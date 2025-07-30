Strengthening USDA Services to Support Farmers and Safeguard Food Supply

The California Avocado Commission is applauding a recent move by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to restructure key components of the agency. The Commission believes the reorganization will enhance the USDA’s capacity to serve agricultural producers and protect the nation’s food supply more effectively.

Reporting by Lorrie Boyer for AgNet West:

California Avocado Commission Praises USDA Reorganization Efforts

Ken Melban, President, California Avocado Commission

Courtesy of California Avocado Commission

Ken Melban, president of the California Avocado Commission, voiced strong support for the initiative, highlighting Secretary Brooke Rollins’ leadership. “Secretary Rollins has demonstrated clear-eyed leadership and a deep understanding of what America’s agricultural communities need from USDA,” Melban stated. He emphasized that the reorganization reinforces the USDA’s commitment to core services such as plant health, food safety, and inspection integrity—critical areas that directly impact growers and consumers. According to Melban, this renewed focus is helping restore confidence among stakeholders across the agricultural sector.

USDA Reorganization Focuses on Efficiency and Accessibility

According to the USDA, the restructuring plan aims to streamline agency operations by reducing administrative redundancies and relocating key departments to five strategically selected regional hubs. These changes are designed to improve operational efficiency while maintaining all critical functions related to public health and agricultural security.

Secretary Rollins underscored the importance of bringing USDA services closer to the people they serve. By enhancing accessibility and preserving essential functions, the department hopes to build stronger connections with agricultural communities and improve responsiveness to regional needs.

The announcement has been welcomed by many in the agricultural sector, particularly in California, where stakeholders see this as a timely and necessary step to bolster both farmer support and consumer trust.