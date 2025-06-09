Unanimous Vote Advances Urgency Statute to State Senate

In a significant move for renewable fuel adoption, California lawmakers have taken a major step toward permitting the sale of E-15 gasoline blends across the state. The California State Assembly has unanimously passed Assembly Bill 30, an urgency statute that allows for the immediate sale of E-15 fuel while the California Air Resources Board (CARB) completes its rulemaking process.

California Assembly Clears Path for E-15 Fuel Sales

The bill received a 65 to 0 vote in the Assembly, reflecting strong bipartisan support. Because AB 30 is classified as an urgency statute, it requires a two-thirds majority vote in the State Senate to move forward. If passed and signed into law, it would take effect immediately rather than on the typical January 1st implementation timeline.

California currently remains the only U.S. state that does not allow the sale of E-15, a blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline. The passage of this legislation would align California with national standards and offer consumers a more affordable and lower-emission fuel alternative.

Stay tuned as the bill moves to the Senate for the next critical phase in the journey toward expanded ethanol access in California.

— Reported by Lorrie Boyer, AgNet West