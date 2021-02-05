California has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Denmark focused on climate solutions within the dairy sector. The MOU signed by the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries of Denmark and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is centered on innovations and technologies that address climate issues in dairy production. During a virtual signing event, CDFA Secretary Karen Ross noted that California has invested more than $264 million dollars over the last five years on Climate Smart Agricultural programs that focus on the dairy sector.

Nearly 240 projects have been advanced that will achieve a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of more than 23 million metric tons over 10 years. The collaboration between California and Denmark will help connect farmers, academia, and government agencies. The MOU will provide a foundation for further innovation to address methane emissions in the agricultural industry.

California and Denmark Sign MOU on Climate Smart Dairy Collaboration

