California Almonds & Walnuts: Sonny Toor on Markets, Tariffs & Grower Strategy

Valley Pride Ag’s Sonny Toor discusses the 2025 harvest outlook, global demand, and what California nut growers should expect.

California Nut Industry Navigates Opportunity and Challenge, Says Valley Pride Ag Leader

As California’s almond and walnut harvest ramps up, growers and processors are closely watching crop forecasts, export conditions, and tariff negotiations. In a recent interview, Sonny Toor, co-owner of Valley Pride Ag Company and one of the top global exporters of California almonds and walnuts, offered insights into the state of the industry—and shared an optimistic message for growers.

USDA Crop Estimate Creates Market Ripples

The USDA’s objective almond forecast of 3.0 billion pounds surprised many in the industry, overshooting earlier subjective estimates. While the estimate hints at a larger-than-expected harvest, Toor cautioned that actual yields remain uncertain until hulling and shelling begin in full force.

Sonny Toor

Still, he emphasized that a big crop isn’t a bad thing—if it’s marketed wisely.

“Start big crops at lower prices, then let them creep up. That helps both the growers and global buyers, and keeps the market healthy,” said Toor.

The milder summer weather, especially cooler nights, has supported better nut fill, contributing to the stronger crop outlook.

Almond Prices Below Break-Even—But Buyers Must Be Warned

Toor expressed concern about current almond prices, which he described as below growers’ breakeven points.

“If buyers keep purchasing at unsustainable prices, one day they’ll face shortages. Growers can’t stay in business with losses,” he warned.

He urged international buyers to recognize the value and clean quality of California almonds and to consider long-term sustainability in their purchasing decisions.

Global Demand Still Strong, But Tariffs Remain a Concern

With 70% of California almond and walnut production destined for export, international trade relationships are crucial. Toor commended the U.S. government’s tariff negotiations—especially with Japan, China, Vietnam, and South Korea—but noted Europe could present challenges.

“There’s talk of counter tariffs from the EU in December. But if the U.S. gets support from other countries, the EU may back down,” he explained.

Key export destinations for Valley Pride include China, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Morocco, and Canada. But Toor reminded the audience of one often-overlooked market:

“The U.S. is still the largest consumer of American almonds. We need to reignite domestic demand.”

Marketing Efforts Must Improve, Especially for Walnuts

Toor praised the Almond Board of California’s global marketing work but gave the Walnut Board a lower score.

“The almond side is doing excellent—probably a 10 out of 10. The walnut side, maybe a 6. We need more domestic marketing, new retail strategies, and more creative manufacturing uses,” said Toor.

He pointed to recent progress in walnut marketing—better visibility in grocery stores, not just in baking aisles—but called for more investment to support continued growth.

Advice to Growers: Don’t Lose Hope

Despite price pressures and global uncertainty, Toor urged California nut growers to remain optimistic.

“Don’t lose hope. There’s strong latent demand for almonds and walnuts. Keep growing and trust your processors to help you sell smart,” he advised.

He encouraged growers to start marketing product early in the season to build momentum and ship strong early volumes, which often support price increases later in the year.

“This year may be big, but next year trees may take a breather—fewer nuts, higher prices. It’s a cycle. Stick with it.”

Contact Valley Pride Ag

Growers with questions or seeking marketing support can reach out directly to Sonny Toor or his business partner James Blocker:

Sonny Toor : 559-709-2402

: 559-709-2402 James Blocker : 559-676-9146

: 559-676-9146 Website: valleyprideag.org

Conclusion: A Positive Outlook for California Nuts

From shifting crop estimates to global tariff negotiations, 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for California’s almond and walnut growers. With leaders like Sonny Toor advocating for better prices, smarter marketing, and global trade alignment, the industry is poised for resilience and growth—so long as growers and processors work together.