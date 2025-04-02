California Almond Producers Vote to Continue Marketing Order

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that California almond producers voted to continue their marketing order program in a recent referendum. The vote, held from December 4-20, 2024, resulted in 90.5% of producers supporting the continuation, representing 93.3% of the state’s almond production volume.

The marketing order, administered by the Almond Board of California, operates under the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937. These industry-driven programs help producers and handlers market their crops effectively by pooling resources for research, promotion, and quality control. The Almond Board, consisting of ten members, oversees the program at the local level, ensuring it meets industry needs while maintaining USDA oversight.

To remain in effect, the marketing order required approval from at least two-thirds of voting producers or from producers representing at least two-thirds of the production volume. The strong support from almond growers indicates continued confidence in the program’s ability to benefit the industry. Marketing orders like this one allow agricultural industries to collaborate on initiatives that individual producers might struggle to fund on their own. By managing research efforts, promotional campaigns, and quality standards, the program aims to maintain the competitiveness of California almonds in the marketplace.

