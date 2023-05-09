California Almond Acreage Sees First Decline in Over Two Decades

New industry reports show that almond acreage in California declined for the first time in more than 25 years in 2022. Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicated that acreage declined 1.2 percent from 2021. Another report from Land IQ also indicated a slight increase in bearing acreage over the same time period.

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) measured overall acreage at 1.63 million acres in the 2022 California Almond Acreage Report. Acreage was reported as 1.65 million in 2021. The report estimates that 1.35 million acres were bearing, while 280,000 acres were non-bearing in last year’s numbers. Two-thirds of the total bearing acreage was located in Fresno, Kern, Stanislaus, Merced and Madera counties. The USDA-NASS information supports the November 2022 report from Land IQ which projected a similar decline in overall acreage.

“These reports show a faster pace of removals and slower growth in bearing acreage, possibly signaling a trend towards lower California almond acreage for a while,” ABC President and CEO Richard Waycott said in a press release.

The recent 2023 Standing Acreage Initial Estimate from Land IQ shows a modest increase of 1.7 percent in bearing acreage. Initial estimates for the 2023 production year are 1.366 million acres of bearing almonds. Orchard removals also increased last year over 2021 numbers. The report estimates about 77,000 acres of almonds will be removed this crop year, compared to the 60,400 that were removed the year prior. Despite the decline in overall acreage, Waycott noted that there is reason to be optimistic for the future.

“We’re seeing record shipments in recent months as logistical issues are being resolved, so we know global demand for California almonds continues to grow and there’s no doubt that almonds will continue to have a very significant role in California and global agriculture,” said Waycott.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West