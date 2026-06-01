The AgNet News Hour focused heavily on California politics, agriculture policy, water management, labor concerns, and the future of farming during a wide-ranging June 1 broadcast featuring political analyst David Collenberg and discussions surrounding the upcoming gubernatorial race.

Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill opened the program by discussing frustration among farmers and ranchers who feel agriculture is being overlooked in statewide political debates despite California producing much of the nation’s food supply.

“We need leadership that understands agriculture,” Papagni said during the broadcast as the conversation shifted toward regulation, water storage, energy costs, and food production.

Political analyst David Collenberg joined the show to discuss the evolving governor’s race and the growing divide between Sacramento policies and the concerns of working Californians, particularly in rural communities and the agricultural sector.

Collenberg said agriculture has become one of the clearest examples of California’s broader affordability and regulatory problems.

“When people can’t afford fuel, can’t afford electricity, can’t afford food, it all ties together,” Collenberg explained.

Water policy remained one of the dominant themes throughout the show. Papagni and McGill discussed ongoing frustration from growers who continue to see water shortages, pumping restrictions, and infrastructure delays despite multiple wet winters and strong reservoir levels in parts of the state.

“We have the water. We just don’t store it,” McGill said during the discussion.

The conversation also touched on increasing production costs facing California farmers, including labor expenses, insurance, fuel prices, fertilizer costs, and state regulations. Papagni noted that many longtime family farming operations are reaching a difficult crossroads as generational growers evaluate whether the next generation can continue farming in California.

Cherry growers and specialty crop producers were also mentioned as industries facing particularly difficult economic conditions this season due to rising costs and shifting markets.

“There are growers hanging on right now,” Papagni said. “But it’s getting harder every single year.”

Wildfire prevention and land management became another major topic during the discussion. Collenberg argued that California’s forest management and environmental policies have contributed to dangerous fuel buildup and growing fire risks across rural areas.

The show also explored migration trends as more Californians continue relocating to states such as Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona in search of lower costs of living and fewer regulations.

Despite the concerns raised throughout the broadcast, the hosts emphasized optimism about California agriculture’s future if policy changes allow growers more flexibility and support.

“We still grow the best food in the world right here in California,” Papagni said.

The program concluded with continued calls for practical solutions involving water storage, regulatory reform, infrastructure investment, and support for California farmers and ranchers.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…