California Agriculture Represented in East Africa Trade Mission

More than two-dozen agribusinesses and farm organizations will be participating in an upcoming East Africa trade mission. The trip will take place from October 31 through November 4. California agribusinesses that are participating in the trade mission include Blue Diamond Growers, Raw Human LLC, and 805 Wines. Participants will be visiting Nairobi, Kenya, and Zanzibar, Tanzania, with both serving as strategic ports in East Africa. The trade mission is designed to help cultivate trade relationships and expand opportunities for U.S. agricultural products.

“I am excited to lead this delegation to foster stronger ties and build economic partnerships between the United States and Kenya and Tanzania as both of these countries present a growing opportunity for U.S. agricultural exports,” Deputy Agriculture Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh said in a press release. “This trade mission will provide firsthand knowledge of market conditions and opportunities in East Africa and expand awareness about U.S. agricultural and food products in the region.”

A total of 32 agricultural organizations and farm businesses will be participating in the East Africa trade mission. Deputy Secretary Bronaugh will also be joined by officials from the Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, and Wisconsin agriculture departments. The effort to establish a more robust trade relationship between Africa and the U.S. is also being supported by the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS).

“The Foreign Agricultural Service team looks forward to introducing U.S. exporters to the many business opportunities that exist in East and Central Africa,” said FAS Administrator Daniel Whitley. “Our staff and other experts from the region will provide in-depth market briefings, and we’ll also arrange targeted business meetings, site visits and other networking opportunities with potential importers, processors, distributors and local officials.”

The Biden-Harris Administration has prioritized investment and trade development in Africa. Earlier in the year, the U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership was launched to promote improved relations between the two countries. The partnership and upcoming trade mission are also part of the overall goals outlined in the Proposer Africa initiative that was launched in September of 2021.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West