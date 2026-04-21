The AgNet News Hour focused on a wide range of challenges impacting California agriculture, from political pressure in Sacramento to unpredictable weather patterns and rising input costs heading into a pivotal year for the industry.

As the governor’s race continues to develop, hosts highlighted growing concern over proposed legislation and ongoing policy decisions that could further impact agriculture. One bill drawing attention is AB 2624, which has raised questions about government transparency and accountability, particularly as discussions around fraud and oversight continue across the state.

At the same time, the broader political landscape remains a key concern for farmers. With dozens of candidates in the race, there is increasing focus on which leaders will prioritize agriculture and address long-standing issues like water, regulation, and cost pressures.

“We are officially broken,” hosts said, emphasizing the urgency many in the industry feel as California approaches the upcoming primary election.

The episode also featured a detailed conversation with Emily Rooney, President of the Agricultural Council of California, who represents a wide range of farmer-owned businesses and cooperatives across the state. Rooney explained that one of the biggest challenges facing agriculture today is navigating a highly urbanized political system while advocating for rural industries.

“Our legislature is highly urbanized,” Rooney said. “We have to walk into these conversations and try to understand the goal, then figure out how to maneuver through it.”

Rooney emphasized that education plays a major role in her work, helping policymakers better understand the realities of farming, food production, and environmental stewardship. She noted that while there is strong public support for farmers, many decisions in Sacramento are shaped by limited direct exposure to agriculture.

In addition to policy challenges, the discussion highlighted ongoing weather concerns. A hot March followed by cooler temperatures and rain in April has created uncertainty for multiple crops, with some harvests arriving earlier than expected while others face potential quality risks.

“You never know what Mother Nature is going to throw at you,” the hosts noted, pointing to the constant balancing act growers face.

These conditions are already impacting markets, with early harvests in crops like cherries and potential disruptions in commodities such as hay and alfalfa. At the same time, input costs—particularly fertilizer—continue to rise, putting additional strain on farm operations.

“Fertilizer prices are through the roof right now,” McGill said, underscoring one of the many financial pressures growers are dealing with.

Despite the challenges, Rooney pointed to areas of progress, including investment-based approaches to environmental improvements and ongoing efforts to secure funding for programs that support emissions reduction and sustainability in agriculture.

Looking ahead, the combination of political decisions, market conditions, and environmental factors will continue to shape the future of California agriculture. For growers, the ability to adapt—and the support they receive from policymakers—will be critical in the months and years ahead.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…