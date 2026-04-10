Karen Ross

Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture

California agriculture is facing one of the most pivotal moments in its history—and few understand that better than Karen Ross. In a wide-ranging interview with “The Ag Meter” host Nick Papagni, Ross shared an inside look at the challenges, innovations, and opportunities shaping the future of farming in the Golden State.

Balancing Agriculture in a Complex State

With over 39 million residents and competing economic interests, Ross described her role as a constant balancing act. Agriculture must coexist with urban demands, environmental priorities, and political realities. Despite the pressure, her commitment to farmers remains clear—emphasizing collaboration, relationship-building, and practical solutions as the foundation for progress.

Water Challenges and Climate Reality

Water continues to dominate the conversation. While critics argue California has underbuilt infrastructure, Ross pointed to major regional investments in conservation, groundwater cleanup, and storage. Still, large-scale projects remain slow due to cost and environmental complexity.

Compounding the issue is climate change. Snowpack—once California’s most reliable and affordable water storage—is becoming less dependable due to rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns. This forces the state to rethink how it captures, stores, and distributes water moving forward.

Regulation vs. Reality for Farmers

One of the biggest frustrations among farmers is regulatory burden. Ross acknowledged that overlapping rules across agencies often require duplicate reporting, increasing costs and inefficiencies.

To address this, California has launched pilot programs to align regulations—particularly around water quality and food safety—aimed at reducing redundancy. At the same time, the state has invested over $700 million into climate-smart agriculture, energy efficiency, and water conservation programs.

Still, Ross made it clear: farmers cannot carry the financial burden alone. The marketplace must also recognize and support sustainable practices.

The Strength of Family Farming

A powerful reminder from the interview: over 93% of California farms are family-owned. These operations think in generations—not quarters—prioritizing long-term stewardship of land, soil, and resources.

Ross highlighted the importance of keeping younger generations engaged, combining education, innovation, and opportunity to ensure agriculture remains a viable and attractive career path.

A Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Ross painted an optimistic picture of California agriculture:

Renewable Energy: “Cow-powered” transportation using renewable natural gas

“Cow-powered” transportation using renewable natural gas Automation: Farmers operating advanced equipment remotely

Farmers operating advanced equipment remotely Workforce Development: Training programs to support ag-tech evolution

Training programs to support ag-tech evolution Sustainability: A circular economy where waste becomes valuable input

A circular economy where waste becomes valuable input Food as Medicine: Increased focus on nutrition and public health

This vision blends innovation with tradition—preserving agriculture while modernizing its practices.

A Call to Protect Agriculture Today

Despite the promise of the future, both Ross and Papagni stressed a critical truth: the future depends on protecting farmers today. Rising costs, regulations, and resource challenges must be addressed to ensure California continues to lead in global food production.

Ross encouraged industry participation in initiatives like California Grown and engagement with the California Department of Food and Agriculture to strengthen the agricultural ecosystem.

How to Get Involved in California Agriculture

Beyond policy and innovation, Karen Ross emphasized something just as important: getting involved.

For farmers, organizations, and anyone passionate about supporting agriculture, there are clear ways to take action.

Ross highlighted the California Grown initiative as a key starting point. This voluntary marketing program helps promote California-grown products and strengthen the industry’s visibility and value in the marketplace. Increased participation, she noted, directly supports farmers and the broader agricultural economy.

She also pointed listeners to the California Department of Food and Agriculture(CDFA) website, which offers a wide range of resources, programs, and opportunities to engage with the industry—from grants and research initiatives to sustainability efforts.

Ross’s message was simple and collaborative:

“Tell me what you want to be involved in—and let’s do it together.”

Listen to the Full Interview

California agriculture’s future depends not just on policy—but on participation.

👉 Whether you’re a farmer, industry professional, or consumer, now is the time to get involved, stay informed, and support the people who grow our food.

🎧 Listen to the full interview with The Ag Meter to hear Karen Ross break it all down firsthand.

California Agriculture at a Crossroads: Karen Ross on Water, Regulation, and the Future