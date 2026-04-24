The AgNet News Hour highlighted growing frustration across the agricultural community after a recent California governor debate failed to address key issues like farming, water, and food production, despite their central role in the state’s economy.

Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill pointed out that agriculture was completely absent from the discussion, leaving many farmers questioning whether state leadership truly understands the importance of the industry.

“There was not one question on farming, on water, on anything about the most important thing we have in California, and that’s food,” Papagni said.

The omission comes at a time when agriculture continues to face mounting challenges, including water shortages, rising input costs, and increasing regulatory pressure. For many in the industry, the lack of attention during a major statewide debate signals a broader disconnect between policymakers and the people who produce the nation’s food.

“It’s such a huge issue… everyone needs to eat, and a lot of that food is grown here in California,” McGill added.

The episode also featured part one of an interview with Congressman Tom McClintock, who has represented California’s District 5 for nearly two decades. McClintock painted a stark picture of the state’s current trajectory, pointing to policy decisions around water, energy, and infrastructure as major contributors to ongoing challenges.

“We’re in crisis mode right now,” McClintock said, describing the economic and regulatory environment impacting both agriculture and broader industries across California.

Water management remains one of the most critical concerns. McClintock argued that while droughts are natural, water shortages are largely the result of policy decisions, particularly the lack of investment in storage infrastructure over the past several decades.

“Water shortages are our fault,” he said. “We stopped building reservoirs.”

He also highlighted broader infrastructure concerns, including the state’s aging transportation system and rising energy costs, which continue to put pressure on farmers and rural communities.

“Those are choices,” McClintock said. “And we can change them.”

The conversation extended beyond agriculture to include issues like population shifts, business departures, and the overall cost of living in California. According to McClintock, these trends are directly tied to policy decisions that have made it increasingly difficult for families and businesses to remain in the state.

“People are leaving California… and that’s not sustainable,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the discussion emphasized that change is possible, particularly as voters prepare to make decisions in the upcoming election. With agriculture playing such a vital role in the state’s economy and food system, industry leaders are calling for stronger representation and more focused policy discussions moving forward.

As the governor’s race continues, the expectation from the agricultural community is clear, issues like water, food production, and farm sustainability must be part of the conversation.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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