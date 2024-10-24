California Agriculture Faces Challenges but Promises Innovation, Says Secretary Ross

Speaking at the FIRA conference, Karen Ross, Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), outlined both the challenges and opportunities facing California’s agricultural industry. Ross recognized the difficult situation for farmers, particularly due to low commodity prices and increasing production costs. “It’s unusual to have so many crops struggling at the same time,” she said in an interview with AgNet West, while reflecting on the pressures farm families are facing this year.

Adding to the economic stress, farmers are also dealing with new regulations from the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), forcing them to reconsider their crops and farming practices. Ross acknowledged the difficulty of these transitions.

“Every generation goes through this,” she said, “but this time we’re all living it now.” However, she emphasized that the current struggles come with long-term opportunities.

Ross believes agriculture can be part of the solution to climate change, and she highlighted California’s role as a national leader in sustainable farming. “The land that remains productive will be a critical national asset,” she said, expressing optimism that California’s farmers will continue to grow healthy crops. She also pointed to the connection between healthy eating and disease prevention. Through initiatives linking food production to public health, Ross hopes to reduce future healthcare costs by promoting nutritious diets, starting with younger generations.

The secretary addressed the recent spread of the H5NX virus in the dairy industry. She praised California’s dairy farmers for their proactive approach in submitting samples and working closely with state officials to contain the outbreak. “We’ve had great cooperation from our dairy families,” Ross said. The state is collaborating with the USDA and public health partners to ensure safety measures for workers and to investigate the virus’s spread within bovine herds. However, she acknowledged the challenges of understanding the virus. “We still don’t fully understand how it spreads within cattle, unlike in poultry operations,” she noted.

Ross expressed excitement about the technology being showcased at FIRA. She highlighted advancements such as autonomous tractors, robotic weeders, and new pest management tools, all designed to ease the workload for farmers. “It’s fascinating to see technology evolving to help large and small-scale growers,” she said, adding that California’s agriculture sector is ready to embrace innovation.

Ross also had a call to action for young people, encouraging them to explore careers in agriculture. “We need you in our ag supply chain,” she said, underscoring the importance of new talent to help the industry navigate its future. “It’s an exciting time to be part of agriculture with all this new technology.”

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.