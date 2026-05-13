The AgNet News Hour focused on California’s intensifying political landscape, shifting crop conditions, and growing concerns over regulations and water as agriculture heads deeper into the 2026 growing season.

The episode opened with discussion surrounding California’s unusual spring weather patterns, which continue pushing several major crops ahead of schedule. Hosts noted that strawberries, blueberries, and table grapes are all harvesting earlier than normal after a warm March accelerated crop development statewide.

“Everything’s coming off early,” hosts explained during the program.

The early timing is creating both opportunity and uncertainty for growers. While some producers may benefit from favorable market windows, there are growing questions about how summer heat and future weather patterns could impact final yields and crop quality later in the season.

Tree nut production also remains a major point of discussion. Hosts debated whether almond yields could come in below current projections, particularly as weather stress and changing growing conditions continue affecting orchards throughout California.

At the same time, the conversation returned repeatedly to broader concerns surrounding California agriculture, including water availability, fuel prices, labor costs, and the increasing burden of regulation on family farms.

“We need our farms so much,” the show emphasized while discussing the long-term future of small and mid-sized operations across the state.

The episode also featured an extended interview with congressional candidate Dena Maldonado, who is running for California’s 14th Congressional District seat. Maldonado, a small business owner and longtime California resident, spoke extensively about the challenges facing both agriculture and small businesses under current state policies.

“We need to cut the red tape,” Maldonado said while discussing the pressures farmers and rural businesses are facing.

She pointed to rising costs, excessive regulation, and declining affordability as major issues driving both businesses and families out of California. Maldonado also stressed the importance of preserving farmland and strengthening food security throughout the state.

“If we get rid of all the small businesses, there’s not going to be anything left to fund California anymore,” she said.

Agriculture remained central throughout the interview, particularly in regions like Livermore and Pleasanton where vineyards, specialty crops, and small farms continue facing increasing economic pressure from land values, regulation, and operational costs.

Maldonado also criticized the lack of agricultural discussion during recent California governor debates, noting that issues like water, fertilizer costs, freight, and farming regulations continue receiving little attention despite their importance to the state economy.

“Not one question about water, ag, farming, fertilizer, freight, regulations,” hosts said while reflecting on the debates.

Beyond politics, the episode touched on growing national concerns involving trade discussions with China, food security, and California’s long-term economic outlook.

As California agriculture continues navigating early harvests, rising costs, and political uncertainty, growers remain focused on maintaining production while hoping for leadership that prioritizes water infrastructure, affordability, and long-term agricultural sustainability.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.