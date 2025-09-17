David Tangpia

California’s Central Valley is the heart of American agriculture, and its farmers face unprecedented challenges. Recently, I had the privilege of speaking with David Tangipa, Assemblyman for the Central Valley, about the issues affecting farmers, the state, and the nation. Known for his tireless advocacy for agriculture and core American values, Tangipa shared his insights on crises facing California, threats to free speech, and the importance of defending both our farms and our freedoms.

Fighting for California Agriculture and Values: David Tangipa on Water, Farmers, and Policy

California in Crisis: Beyond Agriculture

When asked whether California is in crisis mode, Tangipa didn’t hesitate: “We are in crisis mode. Actually, we’re in crisis mode in so many areas in this state, whether it’s our budget, whether it’s just defending our values.” He emphasized that this crisis extends beyond politics—it is an assault on the values and sensibilities of everyday Californians.

Tangipa highlighted the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative commentator and activist, as an example of the extreme challenges facing those advocating for their beliefs. “The only weapon that Charlie ever had was a microphone. And this was, in my opinion, a true domestic terrorist attack done as a public execution so that people could live in fear,” Tangipa said.

Despite the tragedy, Tangipa sees a turning point: “I do believe the turning point just started. People are saying no more. We will not be hunted, we will not stand down, and we will not allow fear to dictate our ability to speak and stand up for being a strong American.”

Defending Free Speech and Conservative Values

Tangipa is vocal about the dangers of ideological extremism and media bias. He explained, “Just because you don’t like what they say doesn’t make them a fascist. Just because you don’t like what they say doesn’t make them a Nazi. And it’s that ideology that is actually the closed-minded one.”

He stressed the importance of remaining confident in one’s values and standing firm against efforts to silence differing opinions. “Charlie was on a college campus and was assassinated, the place where you’re supposed to have those differences in dialogue. He had nothing but a microphone,” Tangipa said.

Agriculture as National Security

Beyond free speech, Tangipa’s advocacy focuses on the security of California’s agriculture industry. “I’m trying to get national security protections on our ag industry because it’s extremely vital. We have policies of scarcity here in the state of California in the most fertile land in the world,” he explained.

He compared the U.S. investment in Ukraine to the resources available in the Central Valley: “We spent $450 billion fighting for Ukraine in Europe… They have a $24 billion ag industry in Ukraine. We have a $24 billion ag industry in just Fresno, Tulare, and Kern counties together.” Tangipa emphasized that California farmers are critical to global food supply and deserve support and protection.

Accountability and Fiscal Responsibility

Tangipa also criticized ongoing mismanagement in California, using the state’s high-speed rail project as an example. “If you’re 400% over estimates, you probably work for the California high-speed rail. And it is only government that can get away with that,” he said.

He framed this as part of a broader problem with government inefficiency and corruption. Tangipa explained that nearly $800 million was wasted due to mismanagement: “$800 million has been paid out for parking equipment on parcels they couldn’t build. That’s how gross it is.”

He also criticized the prioritization of projects like the high-speed rail over critical water infrastructure. “All that money…could have gone to the water and storage in California,” Tangipa said. He emphasized the need to build necessary dams like Temperance Flat and modernize the Central Valley’s water infrastructure without interference from litigation or bureaucratic delays.

Prop 50 and the Fight Against Centralized Power

Heading into the fall and winter months, Tangipa highlighted one of the most pressing political issues for California voters: Proposition 50. He urged residents to vote No on Prop 50, describing it as a power grab by political leaders seeking more control. “Governor Newsom and the legislature do not deserve more power. Why would you want the state with the highest unemployment, the highest cost, the highest utility cost, an insurance collapse, devastating and fallowed farmland, to now set policy for the entire nation?” Tangipa asked.

He encouraged community involvement, saying, “Grab your ballot. Tell 10 others to do this. Tell 50 others. That’s what I’m pushing.”

Rebuilding Political Engagement Among Farmers

A central theme in Tangipa’s message is the importance of political engagement by the farming community. “Farmers have a lot of power. You control the food. It’s time…the farming industry really needs to just get involved on the political end,” he said. Reflecting on his personal experience with farmers, Tangipa highlighted how they value hard work, family, and community—but often avoid political advocacy.

He noted the decline in California’s cotton industry as an example of legislative impact on agriculture: “In 2006, there were over 200 cotton ginners in the state…we are down to less than 15 in 20 years. And if we don’t think that was systematically done…we’re being ignorant to the fact.” Tangipa warned that this trend reflects broader policies creating scarcity and driving farmers out, emphasizing the need for proactive political involvement.

Protecting the Future of California Agriculture

Tangipa also called attention to pending legislation that could further threaten farming communities. He specifically referenced a bill by Senator Melissa Hurtado, which would restrict how commodities are priced, describing it as “the most anti-farm bill that I’ve ever seen.” He stressed that every agricultural sector in California is united against it and underscored the importance of holding policymakers accountable in future elections.

A Call to Action for Farmers and Citizens

Throughout the discussion, Tangipa reiterated the significance of courage, engagement, and values-driven leadership. “Charlie [Kirk] really just inspired a lot of others to get involved and to have a microphone as your greatest weapon,” he said. Tangipa encouraged others to join in defending American values, agriculture, and local communities.

He concluded with a strong reminder about the vital role of water in the Central Valley: “Where water flows, life grows…without water, these towns are over, from restaurants all the way up. Water means jobs.”

Assemblyman David Tangipa’s advocacy is a powerful reminder that protecting California’s agriculture, infrastructure, and values requires active citizen engagement, political awareness, and a commitment to long-term solutions.