Ryan Jacobsen (right with “the Ag Meter”

At a recent gubernatorial debate hosted at Fresno State, agricultural leadership took center stage as Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau, shared his candid perspective on the future of farming in California. Speaking with AgNet West’s “Ag Meter”, Nick Papagni, Jacobsen offered a grounded, insightful look into policy, regulation, and the pressing challenges facing farmers today.

A Surprisingly Substantive Debate

Jacobsen entered the debate expecting broad political generalities—but walked away impressed.

Rather than vague talking points, candidates delivered specific proposals and demonstrated a clear understanding of the issues. While ideological divides were evident, Jacobsen noted an unexpected level of agreement on certain agricultural concerns. The forum ultimately helped elevate rural and farming issues that are often overlooked in statewide political conversations.

Is California in Crisis?

According to Jacobsen, the question isn’t whether California is in crisis—it’s how long it has been.

He suggested the state may have been operating under crisis conditions for a decade or more. With candidates ranging from moderate to more polarized positions, the debate highlighted just how complex and fragmented California’s political landscape has become.

Still, Jacobsen emphasized that having candidates “on record” about agricultural issues is a step forward, giving voters clearer insight into potential policy directions.

Regulation: Necessary—but Overdone

One of the most critical topics discussed was regulation in agriculture.

Jacobsen described regulation as a “death by a thousand cuts” for farmers. While he acknowledged that regulation plays an essential role in ensuring one of the safest food supplies in the world, he stressed that overregulation is the real problem.

He pointed to several key concerns:

Regulations often begin with good intentions but become overly complex

Multiple agencies can create overlapping and conflicting rules

Unelected regulatory bodies have gained significant power over time

Jacobsen advocated for a balanced approach—maintaining necessary protections while eliminating burdensome and redundant rules. He also emphasized returning decision-making power to elected officials, giving voters more influence over policy outcomes.

Leadership Matters: It’s About the Team

While much attention is given to gubernatorial candidates themselves, Jacobsen highlighted a critical but often overlooked factor: the team behind the governor.

He expressed surprise that candidates didn’t discuss who they would appoint to key positions. These appointments, he noted, ultimately shape policy direction and have a direct impact on daily life in California.

“It doesn’t boil down to one person—it’s the thousands of appointments made over four years.”

For agriculture, this means ensuring that experienced voices in farming, water management, and energy are part of the leadership structure.

Representation Gap in the Central Valley

Jacobsen also raised concerns about the lack of Central Valley representation in state leadership.

Despite the region accounting for a significant portion of California’s population and agricultural output, it remains underrepresented in Sacramento. He called for more leaders who are “Valley-born and Valley-bred” to bring firsthand agricultural knowledge into policymaking.

2026 Outlook: Optimism Tempered by Uncertainty

Looking ahead, Jacobsen described 2026 as a year filled with both hope and uncertainty.

Key challenges include:

Water Allocations: Federal water contractors are receiving just 20%—far below expectations

Federal water contractors are receiving just 20%—far below expectations Commodity Prices: Some signs of recovery, but still unpredictable

Some signs of recovery, but still unpredictable Weather Concerns: A warm spring could signal a dangerously hot summer

After several difficult post-COVID years, Jacobsen initially felt optimistic entering 2026. However, by April, growing uncertainties—particularly around water—have tempered that outlook.

Water: A Persistent and Evolving Crisis

Water remains one of California agriculture’s most pressing and complex challenges.

Jacobsen emphasized that while environmental protections are necessary, solutions exist that can balance environmental needs with agricultural demands. He expressed frustration that many of these solutions have yet to be implemented, despite their feasibility.

He also pointed out a contradiction: California leads the world in ag technology, yet still lags in key areas like water infrastructure and even the adoption of autonomous equipment.

Farm Bureau’s Role: Education, Not Endorsement

Unlike some organizations, the Fresno County Farm Bureau does not endorse political candidates.

Instead, its mission is to:

Educate voters

Provide resources to policymakers

Advocate for agriculture regardless of political affiliation

Jacobsen emphasized the importance of working with all elected officials, especially those unfamiliar with agriculture, to ensure informed decision-making.

A Call to Action for Farmers and the Public

Jacobsen closed with a message of cautious optimism and unity.

For farmers and ranchers, he encouraged resilience and safety heading into what could be a challenging summer. For the public, he emphasized the importance of engagement—especially on issues like water policy that directly impact California’s food supply.

“If you eat, you’re part of agriculture.”

Get Involved

For those interested in supporting or learning more about local agriculture, the Fresno County Farm Bureau offers resources, membership opportunities, and ongoing updates on critical issues affecting the industry.

Final Thoughts

The Fresno State debate underscored a crucial reality: the future of California agriculture will be shaped not just by policy, but by participation.

With mounting challenges—from water shortages to regulatory pressures—the need for informed voters, engaged communities, and strong agricultural leadership has never been greater.

California Agriculture at a Crossroads: Insights from Ryan Jacobsen at Fresno State