Roger Isom

President of the Western Tree Nut Association and California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association

California agriculture is facing one of the most pivotal moments in its history, according to Roger Isom, president and CEO of the Western Tree Nut Association and the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association.

In a wide-ranging interview with “the Ag Meter” Nick Papagni, Isom discussed the growing pressure on California farmers from water shortages, rising fuel costs, labor uncertainty, expanding regulations, and political leadership that many in agriculture believe has lost touch with the realities of farming.

California’s Governor Race Could Shape the Future of Farming

One of the biggest themes throughout the interview was the importance of California’s upcoming governor election. Isom described the state as being at a “crossroads,” where leadership decisions over the next few years could determine whether farming survives long-term in California.

According to Isom, agriculture is struggling under soaring fuel prices, water restrictions, labor costs, and regulations that far exceed those in competing states and countries. He warned that many growers — both large and small — are questioning whether they can continue farming under current conditions.

Isom also criticized California’s growing bureaucracy and regulatory structure, arguing that state agencies often create expensive rules without considering how those policies impact jobs, food production, or family farms.

Water Remains the Biggest Agricultural Concern

Water dominated much of the discussion. Isom explained that California has failed to build major new storage infrastructure despite the state’s population more than doubling over the past several decades.

While projects such as the Sites Reservoir are moving forward, Isom believes much larger investments are needed, including raising Shasta Dam, expanding San Luis Reservoir, improving Delta conveyance systems, and increasing groundwater recharge capacity.

He also pointed to continued frustration over low west side water allocations despite reservoirs being near capacity. Many growers remain stuck at just 20% allocations, forcing thousands of acres to remain fallowed.

Those reductions impact far more than farmers alone. Fewer planted acres mean less work for farm laborers, truck drivers, cotton gins, almond hullers, and rural businesses that depend on agriculture.

Fuel Prices and Regulations Continue to Squeeze Growers

The interview also focused heavily on California’s fuel prices and climate regulations. Isom noted that Californians routinely pay several dollars more per gallon than drivers elsewhere in the country due to taxes, refinery closures, and state regulations.

At the same time, growers continue facing expanding environmental mandates involving emissions, heat illness prevention, wildfire smoke exposure, electric equipment requirements, and pesticide restrictions.

One of the biggest current battles involves proposed restrictions on PFAS-related crop protection products. Isom argued those materials have already undergone extensive scientific review and warned that banning them without replacements could leave growers without effective tools for pest control.

Tree Nuts and Cotton Show Mixed Optimism

Despite the challenges, there are still positive signs in California agriculture. Isom said almond prices have strengthened considerably, while pistachio markets may benefit from global supply disruptions involving Iran. Walnut demand also continues to improve worldwide.

Cotton acreage, however, continues declining due largely to water shortages. Even though California growers produced excellent cotton yields last year, limited allocations and economic pressures are pushing acreage down another 5% this season.

Still, Isom said demand and pricing trends for cotton are beginning to improve, offering some hope moving forward.

Labor and Automation Challenges Continue

The labor situation remains another major concern for growers. Isom expressed hope that federal immigration reform efforts, including the proposed Dignity Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, could finally deliver stability for farm employers and workers alike.

The conversation also highlighted California’s contradictions surrounding automation. Isom questioned why autonomous passenger vehicles are allowed on public streets while driverless tractors operating in isolated farm fields continue facing heavy restrictions.

According to Isom, automation may ultimately become necessary for California farms to survive rising labor and regulatory costs.

Rodent Crisis Spreading Beyond Farms

Another major issue discussed was California’s exploding rat and gopher problem. Isom warned that abandoned orchards and vineyards have become breeding grounds for rodents, causing millions of dollars in damage to trees, irrigation systems, and infrastructure.

He also noted that the issue is now spreading well beyond agriculture, with increased reports of rats impacting restaurants, repair shops, homes, and public facilities across the state.

Contact Information for Roger Isom and Industry Organizations

Growers and industry members interested in learning more or becoming involved can contact the organizations directly:

Western Tree Nut Association

Western Tree Nut Association Website

California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association

California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association Website

As California enters another critical election season, Isom believes voters must carefully consider which leaders are prepared to balance environmental goals with economic reality, food security, and the long-term survival of agriculture in the state.

To hear the full conversation between “the Ag Meter” Nick Papagni and Roger Isom — including deeper discussion on water policy, fuel costs, labor reform, tree nuts, cotton, and California’s political future — listeners are encouraged to tune into the complete Ag Meter interview.

California Agriculture at a Crossroads-Roger Isom Warns of Water, Regulation, and Economic Crisis