The 51st class of the California Agricultural Leadership Program have been selected and will soon begin their journey through the leadership development experience. The California Agricultural Leadership Foundation recently announced the selection of 24 individuals to participate in the 17-month program. The new fellows will be inaugurated into the program on October 14 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

As part of the program, the participants will study leadership theory, effective communication, critical and strategic thinking, change management, emotional intelligence and complex social and cultural issues. The program consists of approximately 55 seminar days, including a 10-day national travel seminar and a 14-day international travel seminar. Four partner universities will be delivering seminars as part of the program, including Fresno State, UC Davis, Cal Poly Pomona, and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Listen to the radio report below.

California Agricultural Leadership Program Selects 51st Class

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West