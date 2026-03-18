A Multi-Generational Legacy on California’s Westside

Stuart Woolf, Wiley, Haley with Nick Papagni (AgMeter)

At Woolf Farming & Processing, agriculture is more than a business—it’s a legacy that began in 1974 and continues to evolve with each generation. What started with Stuart Woolf’s father has grown into one of California’s most innovative farming operations, now powered by the next generation: Haley, Wiley, and Jack Woolf.

Farming on the Westside of California’s Central Valley has never been easy. Limited water, shifting regulations, and volatile markets have forced growers to adapt or fall behind. The Woolf family has chosen to adapt—constantly pushing boundaries and exploring new opportunities.

Diversification and the Reality of Water Scarcity

Woolf Farming produces a wide range of crops, including almonds, pistachios, tomatoes, cotton, garlic, onions, and herbs. This diversification helps manage risk, but one issue overshadows everything: water.

With allocations as low as 15%, growers are forced to make difficult decisions about what land to farm and what to leave idle. Even in years with promising snowpack, uncertainty around water delivery limits planning and production.

This challenge has driven Woolf Farming toward crops that require significantly less water—most notably, agave.

Agave: A New Frontier for California Agriculture

Agave has emerged as one of the most exciting developments at Woolf Farming & Processing. Traditionally grown in Mexico, this drought-tolerant crop requires minimal irrigation—just a few inches of water per year under drip systems.

Even more promising, early results in California show:

Faster maturation in some varieties

Higher plant weights

Increased sugar content

Rather than replicating tequila or mezcal production, the Woolf family is focused on creating something uniquely Californian—leveraging local soils, climate, and terroir to produce distinctive agave-based products.

However, the industry is still in its early stages. Growers want contracts before planting, while distillers want supply before committing—creating a classic “chicken-and-egg” challenge. Woolf Farming is helping bridge that gap by planting, building relationships, and developing nursery stock.

Sustainability, Technology, and the Next Generation

The future of Woolf Farming is being shaped by the next generation.

Wiley Woolf is leading sustainability efforts, focusing on water conservation, soil health, air quality, solar energy, and pollinator habitats. His work reflects a broader shift in agriculture—where environmental stewardship is just as important as productivity.

At the same time, both Wiley and Haley are embracing technology. From AI-driven decision-making to data analysis, the farm is exploring how advanced tools can optimize irrigation, yields, and resource use.

Haley Woolf, who leads communications and agave development, is also playing a key role in building the market. Through outreach, events, and direct engagement, she’s helping position Woolf Farming as a leader in California’s emerging agave industry.

Market Pressures and Industry Trends

Beyond agave, Woolf Farming continues to navigate shifting commodity markets:

Tomatoes : Production is down following a large crop last year, as the industry works through excess inventory.

: Production is down following a large crop last year, as the industry works through excess inventory. Pistachios : Strong demand continues, with global factors influencing supply and pricing.

: Strong demand continues, with global factors influencing supply and pricing. Almonds: After years of low prices, the market is stabilizing, with cautious optimism for growth.

At the same time, labor shortages remain a major concern. To address this, Woolf Farming is working with Cal Poly to develop a mechanical agave harvester—an innovation that could significantly reduce labor dependency.

Scaling Agave and Building a Market

By the end of this planting cycle, Woolf Farming expects to have around 550 acres of agave in the ground, with plans to expand significantly in the coming years.

The long-term vision? Up to 2,500 acres—potentially producing millions of plants and supplying multiple distilleries.

But growth will be strategic. The goal is not just to produce agave, but to ensure there is a strong and sustainable market for it. Potential uses extend beyond spirits to include sweeteners and even biofuels.

Family, Community, and the Future of Farming

What truly sets Woolf Farming apart is its strong family foundation. Each member plays a critical role:

Jack manages day-to-day field operations

Wiley focuses on sustainability and innovation

Haley leads communication and market development

Together, they represent a new generation of agriculture—one that blends tradition with forward-thinking ideas.

The family has also opened its doors to the public, hosting farm tours where visitors can explore agave fields and even participate in harvesting. These events help connect consumers to agriculture in a meaningful way.

Why You Should Listen to the Full Interview

This conversation offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to farm in California today—from water challenges and policy concerns to innovation, technology, and family dynamics.

You’ll hear firsthand:

How growers are adapting to water scarcity

Why agave could reshape parts of California agriculture

What the next generation is doing differently

How markets, labor, and policy are impacting decisions on the ground

It’s an honest, insightful discussion that captures both the challenges and the opportunities facing modern agriculture.

From Water Challenges to Agave Innovation: The Woolf Farming Story