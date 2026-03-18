The March 18 edition of the AgNet News Hour continued an in-depth conversation with Stuart Wolf and the Wolf family of Wolf Farming and Processing, highlighting how innovation is helping California growers adapt to ongoing water shortages and shifting agricultural realities.

Farming on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley has become increasingly difficult, with growers once again facing limited water allocations—currently around 15 percent. That uncertainty is forcing farmers to rethink how they use their land and what crops can realistically be sustained in the future. For Stuart Wolf, the answer lies in diversification and forward-thinking strategies.

One of the most promising developments discussed is the expansion of agave farming in California. The Wolf family has already planted approximately 550 acres, with long-term ambitions that could reach thousands of acres if market demand continues to grow. Unlike traditional row crops, agave requires minimal water, making it an attractive option for regions facing long-term water constraints.

The opportunity extends beyond farming. The goal is to build a California-based agave industry, supplying craft distillers and potentially creating a new domestic spirits market similar to tequila or mezcal. However, the industry is still in its early stages. Growers need contracts and demand before expanding acreage, while distillers want a reliable supply before investing in production capacity—creating a classic “chicken-and-egg” scenario.

Despite that challenge, interest is growing quickly. The upcoming California Agave Symposium in Santa Barbara on March 23 is expected to bring together growers, distillers, and industry leaders to explore how the crop can scale across the state. The Wolf family is already fielding inquiries from growers and partners looking to get involved.

Beyond agave, the conversation also touched on broader industry concerns. Wolf noted that California farmers continue to face pressure from regulations, labor costs, and global competition, particularly from imports produced under less restrictive conditions. While international trade provides year-round availability for consumers, many growers are still seeking a more level playing field.

At the same time, technology is becoming a bigger part of agriculture’s future. From automation to artificial intelligence, the next generation of farmers—including Haley and Wiley Wolf—is exploring how data and innovation can improve efficiency, sustainability, and decision-making on the farm.

Even with ongoing challenges, the Wolf family remains optimistic. Their approach reflects a broader trend across California agriculture: when faced with limited resources, growers continue to adapt, innovate, and search for new opportunities to keep farming viable for the next generation.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…