Ross emphasized that agriculture in California is at a critical moment, balancing economic pressures, regulatory demands, and long-term sustainability goals. She noted that farming today requires navigating a complex landscape of competing interests across a state with more than 39 million residents.

“Everything in farming is difficult right now,” Ross said. “The job of government is to balance… a little bit of this and a little bit of that.”

One of the biggest issues discussed was water—an ongoing concern for growers across the state. Ross pointed to changing weather patterns, including reduced snowpack reliability, as a major factor impacting water availability. While some argue the issue is tied to infrastructure, she stressed that shifting hydrology must also be considered.

“Our hydrology looks like it’s changing,” she said. “We must do a better job with water storage. It’s that simple.”

Ross highlighted continued efforts to invest in water infrastructure, including regional storage, groundwater cleanup, and large-scale projects like Sites Reservoir. However, she acknowledged that funding and permitting remain significant hurdles.

Beyond water, the conversation turned to regulation and the burden it places on farmers. Ross recognized that California’s regulatory system has grown increasingly complex over time, often requiring farmers to submit similar information to multiple agencies.

“We’ve seen continuous add-on,” she said. “People are asking for the same information… in slightly different forms.”

Efforts are underway to streamline some of those requirements, including pilot programs aimed at aligning reporting across agencies. Ross indicated that improving efficiency without sacrificing standards is a key goal moving forward.

She also discussed the importance of innovation in agriculture, including a newly released statewide roadmap focused on research, technology, and long-term resiliency. The plan aims to support growers over the next decade by improving productivity while addressing environmental and economic challenges.

Ross stressed that resilience must include profitability, not just environmental goals.

“You cannot have climate resiliency or environmental resiliency if you don’t have economic resiliency,” she said.

Looking ahead, Ross said the future of California agriculture will likely include more automation, improved technology, and a stronger focus on sustainability. However, she emphasized that maintaining family farms and supporting rural communities must remain a priority.

“Over 93 percent of California farms are family farms,” she said. “They take a long-term view.”

As she prepares to step down after 16 years as Secretary, Ross encouraged continued collaboration across the industry, government, and agricultural organizations to ensure a strong future for farming in the state.

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