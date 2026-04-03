Today’s AgNet News Hour spotlighted a major moment for California agriculture as industry leaders and political candidates gathered at Fresno State for a gubernatorial debate focused heavily on farming, water, and regulatory challenges facing the state.

Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobson and California Farm Bureau President Shannon Douglass both emphasized the importance of agriculture being front and center in the conversation as California heads toward a critical election year.

Jacobson noted that while candidates came prepared with more detailed responses than expected, the state’s agricultural challenges remain urgent. “I think most of us could probably agree that we’ve been in crisis mode now for potentially a decade or two,” he said.

A key theme throughout the discussion was regulation. While acknowledging that some level of oversight is necessary to maintain food safety, Jacobson warned that excessive regulation continues to burden farmers and rural communities.

“Regulation makes our food some of the safest in the world,” he said. “But overregulation… has turned into a hodgepodge of a mess that hurts our farmers and communities.”

Candidates also addressed water availability, one of the most pressing issues in the Central Valley. Despite some increases in allocation, Jacobson described current levels as insufficient for long-term stability.

“Water allocations at 20 percent… are pretty dismal,” he said. “We were hoping for much higher in a year like this.”

Douglass echoed those concerns, describing the current environment as one of significant strain for producers across the state. “We’re at a very scary time in California farming,” she said. “Our members are facing tremendous frustration and challenges.”

Both leaders stressed that the next governor will play a critical role in shaping the future of agriculture—not only through policy decisions, but through key appointments and leadership direction.

“Those appointments have a lot of direction to where the state’s headed,” Jacobson explained. “It doesn’t boil down to one person—it’s the team behind them.”

Douglass added that a governor willing to take a closer look at legislation and push back when necessary could make a meaningful difference. “We don’t necessarily need more bills,” she said. “For our industry, most of those bills are typically an attack.”

Another major takeaway from the event was the growing recognition among candidates of agriculture’s importance to California’s economy. Douglass noted that it was encouraging to see candidates more informed on key issues like the Delta and regulatory burdens than in past election cycles.

“I was really pleased to see more candidates digging into these ag issues,” she said.

Looking ahead, both leaders encouraged farmers and industry members to stay engaged and involved, particularly as policy decisions continue to impact day-to-day operations.

“This is a changing, dynamic situation,” Jacobson said. “Get involved… because who gets in office makes a big difference.”

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…