The California Climate and Agriculture Network (CalCAN) recently advocated for a continuous 15% allocation of the state’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) for agricultural climate solutions, which could help reduce emissions, lower farm costs, and maintain food affordability. Despite contributing 8% to statewide greenhouse gas emissions and having significant carbon sequestration potential, farmers historically receive only 2% of GGRF funding.

CalCAN met with 30 legislators, representing a quarter of the state legislature, to emphasize the importance of this funding for meeting California’s climate targets and supporting multi-generational family farms, food security, and rural communities against extreme weather.

CalCAN Advocates for a Continuous Allocation of CA GGRF for Agricultural Climate Solutions