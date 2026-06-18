Hass avocado baskets for export

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California specialty crop businesses looking to expand their international reach now have access to a new training opportunity designed to help them move beyond basic export readiness. A recent report highlighted the launch of the CalAgX+ Advanced Export Accelerator, a grant-subsidized program focused on helping specialty crop companies become fully export scalable.

Developed by the California Center for International Trade Development (CITD), the program is intended for export-ready California specialty crop companies that want to strengthen their international sales strategies and expand into new markets. The first cohort will focus on dried fruits and nuts, with participation limited to 15 companies at each training location.

The Advanced Export Accelerator is structured as an eight-session hybrid program that combines in-person instruction with online learning opportunities. Organizers say the goal is to provide practical, hands-on training that equips participants with the tools needed to succeed in global markets.

CalAgX+ Advanced Export Accelerator Offers Comprehensive Training

The curriculum covers several key areas that are critical for export success, including global market intelligence, export finance, logistics and international market development.

Participants will receive instruction on topics such as Incoterms® 2020, export documentation and compliance, market entry strategies, channel development, international contracting, distributor agreements and cultural intelligence. The program is designed to help businesses better understand the complexities of international trade while building strategies for long-term growth.

In-person classes will be held monthly through September, with weekly online sessions scheduled between classroom meetings. Training locations include Chico, Modesto and Bakersfield, providing accessibility for companies throughout California’s agricultural regions.

Export Accelerator Program Includes Buyer Connections

One of the program’s most significant features is its focus on real-world application. Participants will develop a comprehensive Export Action Plan, finance model, documentation checklist and market entry strategy throughout the course.

The program will culminate in direct business-to-business meetings with qualified international buyers, giving participants an opportunity to apply what they have learned in a live commercial setting.

Organizers believe this hands-on approach will help companies transition from being export capable to export scalable while building meaningful relationships with potential customers in international markets.

The program is open to owners, managers, sales professionals and operational staff responsible for international business development. At a cost of $79 per participant, organizers say the grant-supported initiative offers an affordable pathway for specialty crop companies seeking to grow their global presence.

Hear more about the CalAgX+ Advanced Export Accelerator and how it can help California specialty crop companies expand into international markets by listening to the report below.