CAB Awards $70,000 in Scholarship Funds

Certified Angus Beef (CAB) awarded an annual record of $70,000 in scholarships to 20 students pursuing careers at the ranch, in meat science, in a research lab, or supporting agricultural business and marketing.

The Colvin Scholarship Fund recognizes students for the commitment and energy they bring to agriculture, their education, and their community involvement. Young leaders with bright ideas for making the best beef even better earned five production agriculture, ten undergraduate, and five graduate scholarships.

Danielle Matter, CAB director of brand experience and education, says, “All of this year’s recipients shine a bright light on the future of the beef business, and we are excited to see how the awards positively influence these students.”

The students recognized through the scholarships are carrying on the legacy of the brand’s co-founder and former executive director Louis “Mick” Colvin. Since 2002, the fund has supported a total of 121 recipients through $418,500 in scholarships.

