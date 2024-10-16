CAAA: Advocating for Agricultural Pilots Amid Increasing Challenges

The California Agricultural Aircraft Association (CAAA) serves as a critical advocate for agricultural pilots and operators throughout the state. The association works to protect the interests of those in agricultural aviation, an industry that is often subject to stringent regulations and evolving legislation. According to Justin Stoss, chairman of CAAA, the organization plays an essential role in ensuring that pilots and operators have a voice in the decision-making processes that affect their work.

Stoss, who is also an agricultural aircraft operator, explained that CAAA members include pilots, operators, and associate members from across California. These members meet annually for a convention that provides educational opportunities and fosters a sense of community. “Our members come together once a year for a convention, similar to what other groups like CAPCA do,” Stoss said. “And with that, our members are able to get continuing education credits.” Continuing education is important for agricultural pilots, who must stay updated on the latest regulations and best practices to maintain their licenses.

The convention also features a trade show where vendors display the latest technology and tools for agricultural aviation. However, Stoss emphasized that beyond education and networking, the CAAA convention serves as an opportunity for members to strengthen their collective voice in advocating for the industry.

One of the association’s main challenges is lobbying against laws and regulations that could negatively impact agricultural pilots and operators. Stoss noted that legislation related to pesticide application and air quality can have unintended consequences on agricultural aviation, making it harder for operators to do their jobs effectively. “It’s getting really hard to get some people in our corner to help fight some of the bills and laws that are passed that are preventing us from doing our job,” Stoss explained.

CAAA uses its membership dues to fund lobbying efforts, which, Stoss said, have become increasingly crucial as California’s regulatory environment grows more complex. The association works closely with legal experts to ensure that legislators understand the unique challenges faced by agricultural pilots. “We have less than 30 operators and less than 250 members and pilots, so for the whole state, which is a very massive agricultural state, we are very small. So, we need this association to have a big voice,” Stoss said.

In addition to regulatory challenges, Stoss highlighted the demanding nature of the agricultural aviation industry. Becoming an agricultural pilot requires specialized training, including a commercial pilot’s license, an FAA medical certificate, and a license from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation. Stoss advised those interested in becoming ag pilots to understand the seriousness of the profession. “It’s a very dangerous career if you’re not going to take it very seriously, and your heart has to be in it,” he said.

Ultimately, the CAAA works to ensure that agricultural pilots have the resources, support, and legal backing they need to continue serving California’s agricultural industry safely and effectively. Through its advocacy efforts, the association is helping to secure a future for agricultural aviation in a challenging and ever-changing environment.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.