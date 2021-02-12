U.S. Rep. David Scott

Chairman David Scott of Georgia welcomed new and returning Democratic Members of the Committee for the 117th Congress—many representing California.

In a statement, Chairman Scott shares is hope for the committee. “The issues facing the Agriculture Committee are as important now than ever before,” said Scott. “While this roster includes an impressive diversity of region, background, and agricultural priorities, I have faith that each of these Members will work diligently to fight for the interests of our consumers, food and fiber producers, and rural communities.”

Of the 24 democratic members, six are representing California.

Listen to the full report below.

CA Well Represented on House Ag Committee

