CA DPR Seeks Public Input on New Pesticide Review Process

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) is asking for public feedback on its proposed pesticide prioritization process. Comments will be accepted through May 8 on the department’s online comment portal, SmartComment.

This follows a public workshop held April 8, where DPR outlined its plan to assess pesticide risk and build a process for evaluating which pesticides should be reviewed first. The workshop also covered how the department plans to form a scientific advisory committee to help guide its decisions.

DPR is specifically asking for input on three areas:

How it should rank and select pesticides for review.

How the public and stakeholders can suggest pesticides for review.

What types of scientific expertise should be included on the advisory committee.

According to DPR, this effort is part of its goal to make decisions about pesticide use in a more open and science-based way.

More information and materials from the April 8 workshop are available on DPR’s website under the event calendar.

To submit comments, visit DPR’s SmartComment portal.

