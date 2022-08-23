Officials from the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) Office have a busy schedule this week. Assistant United States Trade Representative for Central and South Asian Affairs, Christopher Wilson, and Assistant United States Trade Representative for Agricultural Affairs, Julie Callahan, started the week in New Delhi.

The officials held consultations under the framework of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum. Those talks continue through Wednesday, then Wilson will travel to Bangladesh for discussions on a range of bilateral trade issues on Thursday. Meanwhile, Tuesday, Ambassador Jayme White meets with officials from Mexico to follow up on the July U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Commission meeting.

Assistant United States Trade Representative for Environment and Natural Resources Kelly Milton will take part in the public session of the United States-Chile EAC-ECC meeting.

The travels this week follow last week’s announcement that the U.S. and Taiwan reached a consensus on the negotiating mandate for the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade announced, with negotiations planned for this fall.

Busy Week for USTR Officials

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.