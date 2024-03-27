Bureau of Reclamation Increases Central Valley Project Water Allocations

Last week, the Bureau of Reclamation announced increases in water supply allocations in the Central Valley Project. Initial allocations issued last month were relatively low, based on a slow start to the water year. However, several storm systems came through California towards the end of February which helped to improve overall water supply conditions.

Allocations for North-of-Delta contractors have been increased from 75 percent to 100 percent of their contract total. South-of-Delta contractors also saw modest increases. Irrigation water service and repayment contractors will receive 35 percent, while Municipal and Industrial contractors will receive 75 percent. For Friant Division contractors, Class 1 water supplies increased by five percent from last month, to a total of 65 percent. Class 2 remains at zero percent. Previous allocation amounts announced last month remain at 100 percent.

With the California snowpack and overall water storage levels being above their historical averages there had been hope that the Central Valley Project allocations would be more robust. Westlands Water District General Manager, Allison Febbo said the increased allocations were “very disappointing.” She noted the success of their groundwater banking efforts that were enabled by last year’s 100 percent allocation. Expectations had been for another year of less reliance on groundwater based on water supply conditions being within adequate parameters.

“Our upstream reservoirs are full, snowpack is decent, and Delta outflows are very high, and it appears that there is good response by fisheries to two good hydrologic years in a row,” Febbo noted. “From what we see, the science regarding operational decisions and the hydrology moving forward support a higher allocation.”

