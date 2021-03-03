A bulb you can plant for a spectacular spring show. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Brownie Tulips

Gardeners have loved tulips for decades for their colorful petals, easy-care, and huge variety. Name the color of the rainbow, and you can find a matching tulip. With so many thousands of varieties to choose from it takes a true stunner to stand out from the crowd.

‘Brownie’, a newcomer to the tulip scene in the last few years, is one of the biggest, brightest, and earliest blooming tulips out there. Though its delicious name might make you think of gooey chocolate brownies, the actual flower doesn’t look brown; it has shades of bronze, copper, and orange, making each one look like a sunset unfolding in your garden.

‘Brownie’ tulips are double-flowered, meaning they have lots more petals than regular blooms. And, because they’re so much fuller than traditional tulip varieties. That’s part of what makes them so impressive in the garden, but their sunset coloring will also stop you in your tracks.

Brownie tulips bloom in early spring, and they do best in US Hardiness zones 3-8, in full sun and well-drained soil.

Bulb to Plant for a Spectacular Spring Show