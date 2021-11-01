Build Back Better Framework Announced by President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden recently announced the Build Back Better framework for the budget reconciliation bill. The $1.75 trillion plan includes provisions for significant climate investments, particularly in the agricultural sector. Peak investment in climate smart agriculture will reportedly reach approximately 130 million acres of farmland annually. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack expressed support for the framework and the opportunity it presents for rural America.

“Agriculture can lead the way in the fight on climate with climate smart agriculture and forestry practices that sequester carbon, reduce emissions and create new and better market opportunities for producers,” Vilsack said in a press release. “With significant investments in resources for farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners, this bill provides a host of new tools to deploy important conservation practices and the research essential to inform them.”

The White House notes that the “framework will provide resources to farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners, supporting their efforts to reduce emissions.” Other significant investments are also being made in health care, clean energy, and child health and nutrition, with a focus on strengthening the middle class. Agricultural groups have also expressed support for some of the climate provisions detailed in the framework for the Build Back Better Act. National Council of Farmer Cooperatives President and CEO, Chuck Conner said that the investments will be important to allow farmers to increase climate-smart innovation. National Farmers Union President Rob Larew also echoed support for the announcement.

“Family farmers and ranchers are an essential part of the climate solution. We are pleased the framework invests in programs to help accelerate implementation of climate-smart practices on farms and ranches, and demonstrates support for biofuels. These efforts will also help to make farms more resilient in the face of extreme weather events and other natural disasters exacerbated by climate change,” Larew said in a statement. “The framework includes a multitude of investments to help rural America, including establishing the Rural Partnership Program (RPP).”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West