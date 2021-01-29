The proposed budget from Governor Gavin Newsom includes several provisions for helping the state address issues of climate change. Part of the climate smart agriculture funding allocations in the budget proposal include support for the Climate Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund. The climate catalyst fund serves as a flexible financing mechanism that presents significant opportunities for helping the ag industry implement sustainable practices.

“The budget capitalizes the Climate Catalyst Fund with core funding to support climate smart agriculture, market-based forest management investments, and zero-emission vehicle infrastructure,” said Kate Gordon, Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research. “The budget advances Executive Order N-8220 to use nature-based solutions to help achieve carbon neutrality and protect communities from the impacts of climate change.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Budget Proposal Highlights Climate Resiliency as A Major Priority

