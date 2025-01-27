Brooke Rollins Vows Swift Action on Farm Aid at Senate Confirmation Hearing

Former Director of the Domestic Policy Council Brooke Rollins speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Women’s Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas.

Author: Gage Skidmore, Surprise, AZ, USA/Wikipedia image

On Thursday, the Senate Agriculture Committee held a confirmation hearing for Brooke Rollins, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Agriculture. Rollins, 52, told lawmakers she plans a rapid rollout of assistance to farmers and ranchers if confirmed, placing economic relief at the top of her agenda.

Rollins said the American Relief Act of 2025, which includes $31 billion in natural and economic disaster aid for the agricultural community, would be her first priority. “I think the first hundred days, sir, if I am so fortunate to be confirmed, will be a fast and furious effort to ensure that we move that economic aid out,” she said in response to a question from Committee Chair Senator John Boozman (R-AR).

Rollins described her initial excitement when the president offered her the position and then quickly shifted into planning mode. “Perhaps the best, most effective, efficient United States Department of Agriculture in history since President Lincoln first launched this department,” she said of her vision. She stressed the importance of speed and excellence in getting relief payments to producers, adding, “We work 24 hours a day, seven days a week for our constituents, which is American agriculture.”

Animal disease is also on her list of early focal points. While Rollins emphasized her commitment to carrying out President Trump’s vision, she also recognized the role that bipartisan cooperation would play in shaping agriculture policy. “From both sides of the aisle, from both Republicans and Democrats… I believe that there is an opportunity… there will be many, many moments of agreement,” she said.

Rollins is an attorney with previous experience on Trump’s Economic Advisory Council. She became a close adviser to the president and founded the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a group that promotes Trump’s agenda in areas such as energy and border security.

Throughout the hearing, Rollins underscored her drive to serve farmers and ranchers. “The aid to the farmers, top priority,” she stated, reiterating that getting relief to producers would be one of her first actions if she is confirmed.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.