Brooke Rollins Confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins

The U.S. Senate voted 72-28 to confirm Brooke Rollins as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Ag commodity groups and leaders across the country congratulates Secretary Rollins on her confirmation and look forward to working with her.

Following the Senate’s confirmation of Rollins, House Committee on Agriculture Chairman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson issued the following statement:

“Congratulations to Brooke Rollins on her confirmation as Secretary of Agriculture. Brooke is a proven leader who understands the challenges facing farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. She is taking the helm of USDA at a critical juncture for our producers, and her experience and commitment to agriculture will be invaluable as we work together to strengthen the farm economy. I look forward to working with Secretary Rollins to deliver results for rural America and the hardworking men and women of agriculture.”

Some note that the strong bipartisan support her nomination received in the U.S. Senate recognizes her as a champion for U.S. agriculture and a powerful advocate for free market principles.