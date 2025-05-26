Rollins: “To Make America Healthy Again, We Must Make Agriculture Great Again”

At a recent “Make America Healthy Again” event featuring RFK Jr., U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins made a bold and passionate case for placing American agriculture at the heart of national wellness efforts.

“Without American agriculture at the center of this discussion,” Rollins declared, “we cannot truly make America healthy again.”

Rollins praised the current state of the nation’s food system, calling it “the most robust, the safest, the best agriculture system in the world.” But she also acknowledged there’s room for growth and innovation. “We know that we can improve upon these outcomes,” she added.

Speaking alongside Secretary Kennedy and other leaders, Rollins credited former President Donald J. Trump for his leadership and vision. “Under the leadership of the extraordinary President Trump, and with the dedication of the patriots in this room, we will make America healthy again.”

As the week unfolds, more announcements and initiatives are expected from the “Make America Healthy Again” campaign, highlighting agriculture’s pivotal role in public health and economic resilience.

To learn more about the initiative, visit usda.gov.

Listen to Nick Papagni’s full report.

