Bronaugh Confirmation Receives High Praise from Ag Industry

The U.S. Senate has officially confirmed Dr. Jewel H. Bronaugh as the new Deputy Secretary of Agriculture. The Bronaugh confirmation is receiving significant support from the agricultural industry. There is optimism that her previous experience will provide even greater expertise to the leadership within the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Bronaugh has served in a variety of capacities within the agricultural industry both in government agencies as well as academia.

“Deputy Secretary Bronaugh brings unique experience to USDA from her time serving as Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services,” National Association of State Departments of Agriculture CEO Dr. Barb Glenn said in a press release. “Deputy Secretary Bronaugh deeply understands how agricultural and food policies work at the farm and community level, and her expertise will benefit American agriculture and all who rely on our food systems.”

Bronaugh has a working history with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, having been appointed by him to lead the USDA Farm Service Agency in Virginia back in 2015. Vilsack said that he is looking forward to “working with Dr. Bronaugh to ensure USDA lives up to its calling as the People’s Department, to be a Department that serves all people equally and fairly.” The Bronaugh confirmation was met with supportive announcements from various lawmakers, as well as ag groups including the National Cotton Council and the National Farmers Union.

“AFBF congratulates Dr. Jewel Bronaugh on her confirmation as USDA Deputy Secretary. Not only is the confirmation historic, the bipartisan vote is an acknowledgement from both parties that she is focused on the needs of America’s farmers and ranchers,” said American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall. “. We look forward to working with USDA leadership to create new opportunities for farmers and ranchers as they feed the nation and the world.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West