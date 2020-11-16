Brighten Up the Garden with Winter-Flowering Plants

Brighten up your garden with these winter-flowering plants. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Blossom on Prunus subhirtella en Cultivar ‘Pendula’. Also know asPrunus subhirtella (Prunus × subhirtella), the Winter-Flowering Cherry, Spring Cherry, Higan Cherry, or Rosebud Cherry.

Don’t let the garden go bare and dormant over the cold months. Fill it with scent, color and silhouette!

Winter-flowering heather looks fantastic in pots and comes with pink, white and purple flowers. Pansies are a gardener’s staple in the colder months and are ideal for filling pots and window boxes. Cyclamen are winter heroes that can be brought to flower from autumn to spring. The flowers come in a variety of red, pink and white shades.

Winter cherry is an ornamental cherry tree that bears pale pink flowers from late autumn to early spring. Snowdrops can be the first flowers to open in the new year and grow happily under trees and shrubs. Some daffodils come up so early they can bloom in winter. Winter jasmine is a scrambling plant with yellow star-shaped leaves that can be trained easily with wires or trellis as a climber. Daphne is also a gorgeous shrub with intensely fragrant flowers in winter and early spring. Grow near gates and doorways.

