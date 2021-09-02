The historically significant fruit with many uses. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Hawaiian ʻUlu (breadfruit)

Photo by Studio Kealaula on Unsplash

People stranded on tropical islands in the middle of the ocean used to survive on breadfruit. From the same family as mulberry and jackfruit, breadfruit is similar in texture to freshly cooked bread and tastes a little like a potato. Breadfruit can be found growing worldwide, used for food, medicine, boat building, and to prevent erosion of hillsides. All parts of the tree are used, and they are an important part of the ecosystem, wherever they grow. There are hundreds of breadfruit varieties, and many look completely different from the standard green orb often seen in photos.

Some are perfect for home growing, if the climate is just right. You can plant in containers in cooler areas and move outside in the summer. Breadfruits need full sun. If you have them planted in pots, rotate them throughout the day to follow the sun if they don’t get enough in one spot. One of the great things about breadfruit is it can thrive in a variety of soils, but they prefer soil that is fertile, deep, and drains well.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Breadfruit is Historically Significant Fruit with Many Uses