Put the Brakes on Some Pesky Little Diggers in the Garden

How to put the brakes on some pesky little diggers in your garden. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Whenever you see rounded, raised ridges of soil running across your lawn with little volcanoes of soil, you know you have a mole around. These small mammals can cause quite a bit of damage in a short amount of time because their tunneling ruins any plants in their path. As they dig through the earth, they destroy roots, so the tell-tale ridges of their tunnels turn brown quickly.

On the positive side, moles help aerate the soil and eat up destructive insects while they’re at it. But if you need to get rid of moles in your yard before they do extensive damage, here’s what you need to know.

A mole can be a tricky creature to evict because it lives underground. Repellants, poisons, and fumigants are all options but should be avoided if you have pets or children that may get exposed. You also may have heard of home remedies like putting mothballs in the tunnels or spraying castor oil over the area, but none of these are effective. The only sure way to get rid of a mole is to use a mole-specific trap that will kill the animal.

